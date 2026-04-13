EU appoints special adviser on bloc's relations with Arctic

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The European Commission has appointed former Finnish prime minister Jyrki Katainen as a Special Adviser on EU relations with the Arctic.

Katainen will report to Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela and support the Commission’s work in the Arctic region, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

The EU plans to revise its Arctic strategy, with the update to be aligned with the broader European security framework.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the forthcoming revision at an event in January 2026.

Katainen’s role and background

Katainen will advise on implementing the EU’s Arctic priorities, including economic security, connectivity, sustainable development, and climate and energy, the Commission said.

He will also contribute to preparing the updated Arctic policy, working with Commission departments, the European External Action Service — the EU’s diplomatic service — and member states.

He will also work with Arctic partners and other stakeholders, as well as the Commission’s representations in Denmark, Finland and Sweden, and the EU office in Nuuk.

Katainen served as a European Commission vice-president from 2014 to 2019, and was prime minister of Finland from 2011 to 2014.

He was Finland’s finance minister from 2007 to 2011 and a member of the Finnish Parliament from 1999 to 2014.