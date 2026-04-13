Only 13.5% of EU's urban residents meet green space standard

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Fewer than 15% of people living in European cities meet a widely used benchmark for access to trees and green space.

The “3-30-300” principle sets three targets for urban greenery: at least three trees visible from every home, 30% tree canopy cover in each neighbourhood, and a high-quality green space within 300 metres, the European Commission informed on Monday.

Across the population studied, 13.5% lived in areas meeting all three targets, while 21% lived in places meeting none of them.

The research was carried out by the European Commission with the University of Copenhagen using high-resolution satellite imagery and socio-economic data.

The findings showed a “green divide”, with wealthier neighbourhoods having higher tree cover and better access to nature than lower-income areas.

Big differences between cities

Compliance varied sharply across Europe, with higher rates reported in Helsinki (57%), Hamburg (55%) and Krakow (47%), the Commission said.

Much lower rates were reported in Athens (3.3%), Palermo (1.9%) and Cordoba (1.0%).

Cities with higher GDP per person generally provided more access to green space, with median compliance below 10% in the lowest GDP category and around 15% to 20% in the highest category.

The study also found that, across Europe, residents with higher disposable incomes tended to live in areas with greater access to nature.