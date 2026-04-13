EU's blue economy registers surge in investment, investor interest

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Private investment funds focused on the EU’s “blue economy” — industries linked to oceans and waterways — totalled 159, with about €3 billion in capital from funds fully dedicated to the sector, according to the European Commission’s BlueInvest Investor Report 2026.

The report describes “blue funds” as investment funds that focus on ocean-related sectors such as aquaculture, marine energy and ocean technology, and says they now sit alongside a wider mix of venture capital firms, private equity investors and corporate-backed funds, the Commission announced in a release on Monday.

Around €11 billion in private capital was linked to investors with partial exposure to the blue economy, meaning they invest in the sector alongside other areas, the European Commission publication said.

Venture capital firms made up most of the investors active in the blue economy, with many backing start-ups working on water, climate and sustainability-related technologies.

Private equity funds and corporate investors are also showing interest, particularly in areas connected to infrastructure, energy and “decarbonisation” — cutting greenhouse gas emissions — but noted that later-stage funding remained relatively limited.

What the report covers

The publication includes analyses of sectors including aquaculture, fisheries, blue biotechnology, blue renewable energy, “blue tech”, ocean observation, shipping, ports and water management, according to the report.

The BlueInvest Investor Report 2026 was commissioned by the European Commission and the analysis was carried out by PwC Luxembourg, a contractor to the Commission.