EU appoints new policy director in pivotal blue economy role

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Carmen Preising has been appointed Director for General Affairs and Resources in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

The start date for the appointment will be set later, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

The Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, known as DG MARE, is the Commission department responsible for work linked to oceans and fisheries policy, as well as the “blue economy” — a term used for economic activity connected to the sea.

Background and experience

Preising has about 30 years of professional experience and has worked on policy coordination, interinstitutional relations and regulation, the Commission said.

It said she has been involved in legislative and policy negotiations including the Fisheries Control framework and the Nature Restoration Regulation.

Preising holds German and Romanian nationality and is currently Head of Unit for Interinstitutional Matters, Strategic Programming and Communication in DG MARE.

She previously served as Head of Cabinet to Virginijus Sinkevičius when he was Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

Before joining the Commission in 2003, she worked at the European Parliament, the German Bundestag and international organisations.