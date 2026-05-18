EU renews sanctions against persons from Syria's former al-Assad regime

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The EU has renewed targeted sanctions on people and organisations linked to Syria’s former al-Assad regime until 1 June 2027, while removing seven entities — including the Ministries of Defence and Interior — from its sanctions list.

The renewal followed the annual review of the EU’s Syria sanctions regime by the Council of the EU.

The Council noted on Monday it lifted all economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025, except those based on security grounds, while keeping restrictive measures against individuals and entities linked to the former regime.

It stated the EU considers networks linked to the former al-Assad regime still hold influence and could undermine Syria’s transition process, and hinder national reconciliation and accountability efforts.

What the measures mean

Those designated under the measures face an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are banned from making funds available to them, the Council said.

Individuals listed are also subject to a travel ban, preventing them from entering or transiting through EU member states.

The EU first introduced restrictive measures on Syria in 2011 in response to the violent repression of civilians by the al-Assad regime.

After the fall of the regime, the Council eased a number of restrictive measures on 24 February 2025 to facilitate engagement with Syria, its people and businesses.

The Council restored the full application of the EU–Syria Cooperation Agreement on 11 May 2026 after it had been partially suspended in 2011 over serious human rights violations.