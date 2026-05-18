EU confronts rising global backlash against LGBTI rights

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The European Union has renewed its commitment to protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people worldwide on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT).

LGBTI people continue to face violence, discrimination, hate speech and stigmatisation, and are also targeted by disinformation campaigns, according to a statement issued on behalf of the bloc by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

She declared that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity was intensifying in what she described as a global pushback against universal human rights.

The statement said 65 countries still criminalise consensual same-sex relations, calling this a violation of international human rights law.

The EU urged states to repeal laws that criminalise consensual same-sex relations and to stop adopting new legislation that targets LGBTI people.

EU funding and new equality strategy

The EU will continue to support LGBTI civil society organisations and human rights defenders, including through “sustained and predictable” funding, the statement said.

It also said the EU would keep calling for stronger protection for LGBTI human rights defenders, particularly where civic space is shrinking and repression is increasing.

Kallas stated the European Commission’s new LGBTIQ+ Equality Strategy is expected to strengthen protection from violence, counter hate and discrimination — including online — and widen the space for people to live freely and equally.