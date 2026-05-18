Schengen crossings fall 26% as EU ramps up border and return efforts

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Illegal border crossings into the EU’s Schengen area fell by 26% in 2025 compared with 2024, according to the European Commission’s annual “State of Schengen” report.

The border-free travel zone covers more than 450 million EU citizens and allows people to travel, work, study and live across participating countries, while also supporting trade and tourism, the Commission pointed out.

Returns of people without a right to stay in the EU reached 28% in 2025 — the highest rate in the past 10 years — and the Commission described this as the result of joint efforts by EU countries.

A new EU border database, the Entry/Exit System, was fully launched in April 2026 and records entries and exits by non-EU travellers.

It added that in the first six months of the system’s operation, EU countries registered more than 66 million entries and exits, and 32,000 people who did not have the right to enter the EU were refused.

Priorities for 2026–27

The Commission said priorities for the 2026–2027 “Schengen cycle” include continued work on EU visa policy, including an upcoming proposal to revise the Visa Code to address security elements.

It stated that work would also continue on digital border measures, including further implementation of the Entry/Exit System and the planned launch of ETIAS — an electronic travel authorisation for visa-exempt travellers.

On returns, the Commission said it plans to present a legislative proposal on “return digitalisation” in 2026, including developing digital case management systems for national authorities.

The EU executive added it is inviting the Schengen Council to discuss the report and adopt the 2026–2027 priorities at the Justice and Home Affairs Council in June.