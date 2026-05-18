EU gears up for landmark biotech legislation, seeking public insight

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The European Commission has opened a public call for evidence on industrial biotechnology and biomanufacturing, inviting input ahead of planned EU legislation known as “Biotech Act II.”

The Commission is asking companies, professionals, experts, academics and members of the public to submit views on the main challenges and bottlenecks they face, as well as suggestions for how to address them.

Industrial biotechnology generally refers to using living organisms, such as microbes or enzymes, to make products or run industrial processes, while biomanufacturing is the production of materials and goods using biological systems.

Submissions will feed into the Commission’s preparation of Biotech Act II, which it described as part of its 2026 work programme and linked to wider policy on the “bioeconomy” — economic activity based on renewable biological resources, such as plants, animals and microorganisms.

What the Commission is looking at

Biotech Act II is intended to cover industrial biotechnology and biomanufacturing, following “Biotech Act I”, which the Commission said focused on health and has already been published.

The Commission stated the forthcoming proposal may include measures to generate demand in “lead markets” and improve predictability for investors.

The call for evidence is open until 10 June 2026, with participation details published on the Commission’s “Have Your Say” portal.