EU unveils Simone Veil Prize to preserve Jewish heritage

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The European Commission has opened applications for the first edition of the Simone Veil Prize, a new annual award recognising projects linked to Jewish cultural heritage under the EU’s Creative Europe programme.

Up to 25 projects will be selected as finalists, with five receiving a Grand Prix — one in each prize category — and each Grand Prix winner awarded €10,000, the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The prize is named after Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor who later became the first female President of the European Parliament and an advocate for human rights, according to the Commission.

Projects can be local or cross-border and will cover several categories, with an emphasis on cultural heritage, community participation and dialogue.

Who can apply and when

Applications are open to organisations and individuals based in countries taking part in the culture strand of the Creative Europe programme, the Commission said.

The deadline to apply is 31 July 2026, with further details published on the prize website, it added.