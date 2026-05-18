EU eyes stricter tobacco rules as youth habits threaten health gains

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The European Commission has opened a public consultation on plans to update EU rules covering tobacco products and tobacco advertising, with feedback invited until 15 June 2026.

The consultation covers the Tobacco Products Directive — which sets EU-wide rules on how tobacco and related products are made, presented and sold — and the Tobacco Advertising Directive, which regulates advertising and sponsorship, the Commission disclosed on Monday.

Views are being sought from across society, including public authorities, businesses, academics and researchers.

The Commission said the call for evidence follows its recent evaluation of the EU tobacco control framework, which found existing legislation has contributed to a decline in smoking and tobacco-related deaths across the bloc.

Focus on newer nicotine products

The evaluation also identified challenges linked to the rapid emergence of newer tobacco and nicotine products, particularly among young people, the Commission said.

The Commission linked the planned update to wider EU health initiatives including Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan and its Safe Hearts Plan, which both emphasise tobacco control as part of disease prevention efforts.

The consultation is intended to inform a revision of the EU’s legislative framework on tobacco control, which the Commission said is planned before the end of 2026.