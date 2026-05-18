Lithuanian agriculture secures €100m EU-backed aid with climate in focus

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The European Commission has approved a €100 million Lithuanian State aid scheme to support investment by companies producing, processing and marketing agricultural products.

The funding will be delivered through loans, with Lithuania saying they will be used to address an identified gap in market financing for farmers, the Commission informed on Monday.

Investments backed by the scheme must be linked to objectives set out in the EU’s strategic plans for agriculture under Regulation (EU) 2021/2115.

The Commission added that the scheme is also tied to reducing the use of resources, improving soil quality, adapting to changing climate conditions, cutting ammonia air pollution and strengthening animal welfare standards.

Scheme runs until the end of 2028

The programme will run until 31 December 2028, according to the Commission.

It assessed the measure under EU State aid rules — including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU and EU guidelines for State aid in agriculture, forestry and rural areas — and approved it on that basis.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published under case number SA.122686 in the Commission’s State aid register after confidentiality issues are resolved.