EU approves new aid areas in France despite strict limits for firms

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The European Commission has approved an amendment to France’s 2022–2027 regional aid map, allowing the country to grant support to more areas under EU State aid rules.

Regional aid is a type of government support permitted in parts of the EU considered disadvantaged, subject to limits designed to prevent unfair competition between member states, the Commission explained in a release on Monday.

France’s current regional aid map — covering the period to 31 December 2027 — was first approved in January 2022 and has been amended several times since, including updates in May 2022, November 2023 and September 2024.

Under the latest change, France can extend certain previously designated “non-predefined ‘c’ areas” by adding additional locations across a wide range of departments and regions, including Pas-de-Calais, Bas-Rhin, Doubs, Hérault, Ille-et-Vilaine, Val-d’Oise, Seine-et-Marne, Gironde, Finistère, Isère, Nord, Oise, Haute-Garonne and Savoie.

Aid limits for large companies unchanged

The maximum aid intensity — the share of eligible investment costs that can be covered — will remain capped at 10% for large enterprises in the designated areas of Savoie and 15% in the other affected regions, the Commission said.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s State Aid Register under case number SA.122749 once confidentiality checks have been completed.