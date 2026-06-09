EU wind turbine sales hit 15,500 units in 2024 after decade of flux

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The EU sold 15,500 wind-powered generating sets in 2024, worth €10.4 billion.

The figure follows a sharp fall earlier in the past decade, with sold production dropping from 22,200 units in 2014 to 8,300 in 2015, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

From 2015 to 2023, annual sold production fluctuated between 6,800 and 12,000 units before rising to 15,500 in 2024.

Wind-powered generating sets are wind turbines used to generate electricity.

Data published in business statistics report

The figures are included in the 2026 edition of "Key figures on European business," which compiles EU data on areas such as business structure, investment, productivity, globalisation, technology and tourism.

Eurostat also noted that the news item was published to mark European Sustainable Energy Week, held from 9 to 11 June.