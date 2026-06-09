EU maritime strategy targets clean fuels, shadow fleets amid global tensions

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EU member states have approved Council conclusions on a new EU maritime industrial strategy, setting out priorities for shipbuilding, shipping and ports amid global competition, decarbonisation pressures and security risks.

The strategy is described as a structured action plan to strengthen Europe’s maritime leadership through high-tech shipbuilding and advanced port equipment, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

Member states said the maritime sector is a cornerstone of Europe’s industrial base and is needed to safeguard supply chains, support the clean transition and strengthen technological leadership.

The Council said Europe’s maritime manufacturing and shipping industries face “intensifying global competition”, geopolitical tensions, dependencies on production in non-EU countries, and labour and skills shortages.

It also highlighted what it called Europe’s strengths across shipbuilding and design, ship repair, conversion and retrofitting, recycling, maritime equipment and ocean engineering.

Fuels, security and skills

Member states raised concerns about market distortions and unfair subsidisation by third countries, and called for an assessment of measures to strengthen competitiveness, including using existing EU trade defence instruments in line with international obligations, the Council said.

They also backed mobilising strategic investment across the maritime sector — particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises — and supporting technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and “smart maintenance.”

On decarbonisation, member states called for timely and coordinated deployment of sustainable maritime fuels and low-emission technologies, saying the availability of safe and competitively priced alternative fuels would be critical for wider uptake.

The conclusions also refer to revenues raised under the EU emissions trading system, which puts a price on greenhouse gas emissions, and recall their use for climate-related purposes.

On security, the Council warned of increasing maritime security challenges, including risks linked to “shadow fleets” — vessels that operate outside standard oversight and sanctions enforcement — and growing geopolitical instability.

Member states also called for stronger maritime education and training, including upskilling and reskilling, after the Council noted labour shortages, an ageing workforce and demanding working conditions across the sector.

The conclusions follow a European Commission communication on the EU maritime industrial strategy presented on 4 March 2026.

Europe builds 97% of the world’s cruise ship fleet.