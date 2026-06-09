EU ports strategy tackles security threats, foreign control and energy transition

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EU member states have approved Council conclusions backing a European ports strategy that sets out priorities on competitiveness, security, the energy transition and investment.

Ports handle around 74% of goods entering or leaving the EU and about 395 million passengers each year, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Monday.

It described ports as strategic assets for trade, energy and mobility, and said they are increasingly developing into multi-functional industrial hubs.

Alexis Vafeades, Cyprus’s Minister of transport, communications and works, said the conclusions called for ports that are “competitive, resilient and future proof”, with a focus on security, the energy transition, innovation and investment.

The strategy covers both maritime and inland ports, and builds on the EU’s 2013 ports policy while responding to changes in the geopolitical, economic and environmental landscape.

Member states also invited the European Commission to assess how well existing EU-level coordination and governance structures work and, where needed, to set up new mechanisms to support implementation.

Security, energy and foreign investment

The conclusions cite threats to ports including terrorism, sabotage, organised crime, corruption, cyberattacks, hybrid threats and drones, the Council said.

Member states welcomed initiatives such as the European Ports Alliance and noted a forthcoming proposal for an EU framework to help countries cooperate on background checks for port workers.

On competitiveness, member states called for efforts to address distortions linked to regulatory differences, unfair competition and certain third-country practices, and for fair market access for European operators in non-EU port markets under non-discriminatory conditions.

They also welcomed the Commission’s intention to issue guidance on assessing foreign investment in EU ports, while saying screening should be risk-based, proportionate and non-discriminatory and should prevent undue foreign control over critical infrastructure and operations.

On the energy transition, the Council called for stronger support for measures such as onshore power supply — which allows ships to plug into electricity at berth instead of running engines — as well as smart grids, electrification and better grid integration.

Member states encouraged the use of EU Emissions Trading System revenues to support cutting maritime emissions across shipping, port infrastructure and alternative fuels.

The European Commission presented its communication on the European ports strategy on 4 March 2026, the Council of the EU noted.