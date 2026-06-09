Armenia’s polarised vote hailed by EU, despite reports of hybrid attacks

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The EU has welcomed the conduct of Armenia’s parliamentary elections, citing preliminary assessments from international observers and early results showing a lead for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party.

Voters were congratulated for taking part in the poll, with the EU noting high civic participation in the election, according to a statement issued on behalf of the bloc by foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Preliminary findings from the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission — part of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights — said the campaign was “highly polarised” but that the elections were managed in an inclusive way, offered clear political alternatives and were well organised under a sound legal framework.

The EU also said the election took place amid “unprecedented interference, pressure and persistent hybrid attacks” from Russia, including economic coercion measures, which it said were intended to undermine the democratic process and fuel polarisation.

Call to respect the result

The bloc said it had taken note of preliminary results announced by Armenia’s electoral authorities, which it said indicated a clear lead for Pashinyan’s party.

All political actors were urged to respect the outcome of the vote and democratic procedures, and to use legal mechanisms to address any electoral complaints.

The EU stated it would continue working closely with Armenia’s future government and parliament and backed a “comprehensive reform agenda”, as well as efforts to promote regional peace, economic growth and connectivity.