EU faces rising drug overdose deaths and trafficking woes, new report warns

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The European Commission and the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA) have presented the 2026 European Drug Report, warning that illicit drugs are becoming more available, more varied and more potent across Europe, based on data from 29 countries.

The report draws on figures from the EU’s 27 member states as well as Norway and Turkey, and links the changing drugs market to harms for both public health and security, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

Opioids remained the leading cause of drug-induced deaths in Europe, usually in combination with other substances.

At least 7,600 overdose deaths were recorded in the EU in 2024, with most involving multiple substances.

The agency also said new psychoactive substances and other “novel” drugs can pose particular risks because there is limited scientific and public understanding of their harms.

The report described illicit drugs — including cocaine, synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances — as widely available, while new cannabis products continue to emerge and the range of opioids and stimulants on sale is increasing.

Trafficking routes shift as seizures rise

Drug trafficking was described as a major security threat, with organised crime groups adapting routes and concealment methods in response to intensified policing at major European ports, the Commission said.

Criminal networks were increasingly using smaller ports and more sophisticated hiding techniques to evade detection.

Cocaine seizures by volume fell by more than 20% to below 419 tonnes in 2024, down from 419 tonnes in 2023.

However, the number of cocaine seizures rose to 97,000 in 2024 from 95,000 the year before, which the report said could indicate a shift towards smaller, more fragmented shipments.

Drug-related intimidation and violence remained a concern, including the recruitment of vulnerable young people by criminal groups.

The Commission noted it has increased support for member states with a new EU Drugs Strategy and Action Plan against drug trafficking, alongside new rules introduced in 2025 for monitoring and controlling drug precursors — chemicals that can be used to make illicit drugs.

It also said it is working with national authorities, ports and industry through the European Ports Alliance to counter trafficking, and with partner countries to disrupt production and trafficking routes.