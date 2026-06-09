EU's OceanEye aims for 35% global lead in ocean observation by 2035

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The European Commission has adopted a new initiative called OceanEye to expand the EU’s role in ocean observation, with targets to contribute 35% of the global ocean observing system by 2035 and secure 35% of the market for ocean observation technologies.

The ocean covers about 70% of the Earth’s surface, but only around 5% has been explored, the European Commission noted in a release on Tuesday.

It said ocean observation supports activities including climate forecasting, fisheries and aquaculture, offshore energy, shipping, and maritime security and defence.

OceanEye sets out four areas for action: better governance to co-ordinate work across the EU, international partnerships, development of digital tools including the European Digital Twin of the Ocean, and efforts to engage the public and build skills.

The initiative also includes plans for a European Digital Ocean System bringing together existing services such as the Copernicus Marine Service and EMODnet, with the aim of providing a single entry point for ocean data and marine knowledge.

It said the European Digital Twin of the Ocean — a virtual representation designed to allow access to marine data and support real-time monitoring and predictive modelling — is due to be fully operational by 2030.

International alliance and funding

The Commission will launch an International Alliance to strengthen the Global Ocean Observing System, focusing on gaps in under-monitored regions including parts of the Southern Hemisphere, the Arctic, the deep sea and coastal areas.

A total of €92 million from the Horizon Europe research programme will be used to “kickstart” OceanEye, including €50 million to strengthen the EU’s contribution to the Global Ocean Observing System, €12 million to support global ocean data systems, and €30 million for innovation funding through a European Innovation Council challenge on ocean observation technologies.

The Commission also plans to support new technologies such as sensors, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence, and to introduce an OceanEye label to identify contributing infrastructure.

A New European Bauhaus Ocean, Coastal and Island Communities Lab will be launched to present ocean data through public installations, museum exhibitions, and collaborations with artists and designers.