Northern Italy olive oil earns EU protection alongside UNESCO-listed heritage site

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The European Commission has approved “Olio dei Colli de Bologna”, an extra virgin olive oil from northern Italy, for registration as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

The name covers olive oil produced in the Emilia-Romagna region, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

PGI status is an EU quality label that links a product to a specific place and protects its name.

The production area lies within the “Evaporitic Karst and Caves of Northern Apennines” natural site, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2023.

Added to EU register of protected names

The Commission described Olio dei Colli de Bologna as having very low free acidity levels, with medium fruitiness, bitterness and pungency intensity.

The new registration brings the number of protected names listed in the EU’s eAmbrosia geographical indications database to more than 3,900.