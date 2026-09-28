EU sanctions target Russia's forced deportation, indoctrination of Ukrainian children

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The EU has sanctioned 10 individuals and 17 entities over the unlawful deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and within temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine.

The measures target people and organisations involved in the systematic transfer of children, as well as what it described as forced assimilation, including indoctrination and militarised education, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Monday.

Those listed include the Moscow City Tourism Committee and two Russian companies operating in children’s recreation, tourism and entertainment services, which the Council said organised activities focused on Russian history, war commemorations and military-patriotic education.

Children’s camps and sports centres in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were also added to the sanctions list for their alleged role in propaganda-based education and military-patriotic activities.

Camp in North Korea also listed

The package includes Songdowon International Children’s Camp in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a state-run institution that the Council said took part in organised programmes involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied territories in coordination with Russia and promoting pro-Russian narratives.

Individuals sanctioned include the President of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, whom the Council said facilitated the deportation of Ukrainian children to camps in his region, as well as ministers and deputy ministers of education and science in certain occupied territories and the minister of sports and tourism of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Council also listed heads of children’s camps and schools, saying they contributed to ideological indoctrination.

The sanctions include an asset freeze — meaning any assets held in the EU must be frozen — and a ban on EU citizens and companies making funds or economic resources available to those listed.

The individuals are also subject to a travel ban preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territory.

The legal acts were published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Russia is estimated to have deported and forcibly transferred more than 20,500 Ukrainian children since the start of its war against Ukraine.