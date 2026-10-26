EU conference probes SME resilience as business landscape faces rapid transitions

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More than 700 participants are set to attend the Enterprise Europe Network Annual Conference 2026 in Dublin from 11 to 13 November, with sessions taking place both in person and online.

The event will be held at the Croke Park Conference Centre and is billed under the theme “An Agile Network in a Changing World," the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs announced on Friday.

Enterprise Europe Network partners will join EU policymakers and international experts to share experience and discuss the network’s work.

The conference is being organised by the Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) and the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency (EISMEA), with support from Irish network partners.

Interactive sessions, networking opportunities and live-streamed opening and closing plenaries are planned.

Focus on support for smaller businesses

Discussions will cover how the network can support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — businesses with fewer than 250 employees — to remain competitive and resilient in a changing business environment, DG GROW said.

Participants will also discuss translating EU initiatives into practical support and sharing best practice to improve the quality and impact of the network’s services, including in industrial transition, internationalisation and innovation.

Alongside plenary sessions and workshops, the programme includes exhibition stands and dedicated networking slots.

Onsite and online matchmaking sessions are also planned to help network partners find expertise and connections for their clients.

The opening and closing sessions will be livestreamed on the Enterprise Europe Network website.