The European Court of Justice ruled today that the European Commission did not apply the principles of good administration by failing to deliver in time on the European citizens’ initiative (ECI) ‘End the Cage Age’ banning cages for farmed animals.

The judgement follows an appeal to the Court against the Commission in March 2024. In the appeal, the Citizens’ Committee of the ECI claimed that the Commission infringed on the EU treaties by not adopting a new timeline for a legislative proposal in response to the ECI after it had not honored its commitment to do it in 2023.

Following reports about lobbying by Big-Agri interests, the Committee also asked the Court to annul the Commission’s decision not to grant it access to the file concerning the ECI.

In its description of the ECI and the timeline, the Court verified the known facts as reported in several articles by The Brussels Times. The ECI was registered by the Commission back in 2018. It sought the adoption of legislation prohibiting the use of cages for the farming of certain species and categories of animals.

The ECI gathered around 1.4 million statements of support and reached the minimum threshold required in 18 Member States. In June 2021, the Commission announced its intention to put forward, by the end of 2023, a legislative proposal aimed at prohibiting the use of cages for all of the species and categories of farmed animals covered by the ECI.

The year 2023 passed without any legislative proposal. When asked for a new timeline, the Commission replied that it needed more time for preparatory work, impact assessment and consultations with stakeholders, without indicating a new deadline.

The Court agreed with the Committee that the Commission had failed to act. The ECI regulation imposes on the Commission an obligation – which is not limited in time – to set out a timeline for all the measures which it intends to take in response to an ECI. That obligation continues for such time as the Commission maintains its intention to take action in response to the ECI.

Furthermore, the Court argued that a timeline is of particular importance in that it enables the Commission to keep citizens informed as to the progress of the measures announced and the European Parliament to assess the implementation of those measures.

It is a matter of participatory democracy. The Court confirms that the ECI instrument is aimed at encouraging the participation of citizens in the democratic life of the EU, including in the follow-up to the measures which the Commission intends to take in response to an ECI.

On the issue of access to the file, the Court stated that the right is not limited to proceedings that may result in a decision adversely affecting the person concerned. However, that right does not apply to the preparation of acts of general application, such as a communication from the Commission relating to an ECI or a possible legislative proposal.

The Court’s judgement was based on Article 41(2)(b) of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which states that the right to good administration includes "the right of every person to have access to his or her file". If the Committee instead had invoked Regulation 1049/2001 on access to documents held by the European institutions, the Court would likely have ruled in its favor.

“This is a democratic win for all European citizens. Today, the Court made it clear: a promise made to citizens is not optional,” commented Olga Kikou, Director of Animal Advocacy & Food Transition and substitute representative of the End the Cage Age Citizens’ Committee.

“When citizens use the tools the EU gives them, the Commission must follow through, transparently and on time. With democratic principles under attack across the world, the EU must remain a stronghold of participatory policymaking.”

She added that today’s ruling is a first step and that that the real test is the upcoming poultry proposal. “Its leaked draft gives 12 years to an industry already nearly two thirds cage-free. If that is the timeline for hens, what would it mean for sows, over 90% of whom give birth in cages? We want proposals for every species in the ECI, without decades of delay.”