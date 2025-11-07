Hungary says US has exempted it from Russian oil sanctions

US President Donald Trump greets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on 7 November 2025. SAUL LOEB / AFP

US President Donald Trump has exempted Hungary from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Friday via social media platform X.

Szijjarto described the exemption as a “great result” of discussions between Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a meeting earlier in the day. The decision “ensures Hungary’s energy security,” he said.

The announcement followed Orban’s visit to the White House, where he had urged Trump to grant Hungary an exemption. Orban argued that lifting restrictions would allow his country to continue its energy trade with Russia.

Last month, Trump imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, with the aim of putting pressure on Moscow to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. These were the first sanctions imposed by Washington against Russia since Trump’s return to the presidency.

Hungary relies heavily on Russian oil and gas imports for its energy needs. The country had already secured an exemption from the European Union’s ban on Russian oil delivered through pipelines.