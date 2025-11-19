Share of Flemish people with anxiety disorders has doubled

Credit: Canva

The percentage of Flemish people with an anxiety disorder has doubled in 2023-2024 compared to the period 2001-2008, according to new figures from Statistics Flanders. The share of people struggling with depression remains relatively stable.

In 2023-2024, 11% of residents of Flanders aged at least 15 had an anxiety disorder – up from 9% in 2018. It is striking that the figure is approximately twice as high as between 2001 and 2008, when 5-6% of Flemish people struggled with an anxiety disorder.

Women score higher than men: 14% compared to 9%. Young people up to and including 24 years old are most affected, at 15%.

The share of people with a depressive disorder was 11% in 2023-2024 – higher than in 2018 (6%), but comparable to 2013. There are no gender differences for depression. Young people also score highest here, at 14%.