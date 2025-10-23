Prison terms of up to four years sought for Namur drug traffickers

Credit: Belga

Prosecutors in the Namur Correctional Court have requested up to four years in prison for seven defendants accused of involvement in a criminal organisation linked to drug trafficking between September 2024 and January 2025.

Investigators identified members of the group through vehicle and phone surveillance. This led to searches conducted on 30 January 2025, during which 42 grammes of cocaine and nearly 200 grammes of heroin were seized.

A man considered the leader of the organisation admitted to selling drugs but claimed he acted under duress. “I was influenced by the devil,” he said.

He denied any responsibility in structuring the network, even though €6,000 was found hidden at a relative’s home.

According to the prosecution, the defendants include managers of the drug trade as well as addicts who sold drugs in exchange for their personal supply.

For the latter, lenient measures have not been ruled out.

Sentences requested range from two to four years in prison. None of the accused have prior criminal records.

The defence argued for leniency, seeking a suspended sentence for the main defendant, acquittal for his former partner – implicated through phone records – and community service or probationary suspensions for the others.

The verdict is expected on 20 November.