Slovak pedestrians risk fines from next year for walking too fast

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Slovakia plans to introduce a 6-kilometre-per-hour speed limit for pedestrians on pavements from next year, with offenders facing a €100 fine.

The Slovak government aims to improve safety on pavements by setting maximum speeds for all users, including cyclists, scooter riders, and pedestrians. The measure was approved by the Slovak Parliament in late October and is expected to take effect on 1 January.

The proposed pedestrian speed limit has been met with ridicule on social media, with memes showing people being “caught speeding” at 6.2 kilometres per hour. Some citizens are urging the president not to sign the amendment into law.

In 2022, 67 pedestrians and 22 cyclists or scooter riders died in accidents, although police statistics do not specify whether these incidents occurred on pavements or roads.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has faced criticism for a series of legislative initiatives since his return to power in 2023, with many accusing his government of restricting individual freedoms.