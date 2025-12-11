US court orders release of Salvadoran deported in March

Salvadoran migrant and US resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia (C), alongside Lydia Walther Rodríguez (R) of CASA, speaks as he arrives at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 25, 2025. Also pictured is Abrego Garcia's wife Jennifer Vasquez (L). The US government intends to deport Garcia, a Salvadoran man at ground zero of President Donald Trump's war on illegal immigration, to Uganda next week, his lawyers said on August 23. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

A US federal judge has ordered the immediate release of Salvadoran immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported from the United States in March.

Abrego Garcia returned to the US in June after extensive legal battles, but was promptly charged upon his arrival. His case highlights the ongoing clash between federal courts and President Donald Trump’s administration over mass deportation policies.

Abrego Garcia was deported along with over 250 other men after being accused of ties to a criminal gang. During his time in El Salvador, he was imprisoned in the notorious CECOT facility. In June, he was brought back to the United States, where he had lived previously with his US spouse.

Shortly after his return to Tennessee, Abrego Garcia was charged with allegedly aiding individuals who were unlawfully residing in the US. He was released under strict conditions in August while awaiting trial, which is scheduled for next month.

Upon his return to Maryland, where he had lived for years, immigration authorities detained him once again with the intention of deporting him to Uganda. Abrego Garcia refused deportation, and a judge had already blocked this measure. The government then sought to deport him to Liberia.

On Thursday, Judge Paula Xinis ruled that Abrego Garcia had been “unlawfully detained” first in El Salvador and then again upon his return. She noted that no formal deportation order had been issued against him. The judge ordered his immediate release and set a deadline of 23:00 Belgian time for the government to report compliance. Xinis criticised the administration for repeatedly “disregarding court decisions.”

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security stated on social media platform X that the ruling lacked any legal foundation.