Brothers of perpetrator of 2018 terror attack arrested

French police. © Belga

Two brothers of the perpetrator of the 2018 Christmas market attack in Strasbourg, France, have been arrested for violence against their mother, sources confirmed on Monday.

One of the two has been taken into custody.

The elite police unit Raid intervened on Monday morning after reports of domestic violence against a woman emerged, according to the Strasbourg Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The mother was allegedly assaulted by one of her sons, who had reportedly stopped following psychiatric treatment. Both brothers then barricaded themselves in her home, leading to the Raid’s involvement.

The two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested, and one was taken into custody, the same sources revealed.

They are brothers of Chérif Chekatt, the perpetrator of the 2018 Strasbourg Christmas Market attack that killed five people. Chekatt, 29 at the time, was shot dead by police two days after the attack.

The arrests coincide with the opening of the appeal trial in Paris of Audrey Mondjehi, who is accused of helping Chekatt to obtain the firearm used during the 2018 attack.