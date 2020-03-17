 
Virus cools down Belgian investment
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
    Virus cools down Belgian investment

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    © Belga

    The coronavirus is having an impact on the appeal of Belgian investment, according to a monthly barometer published on Tuesday by ING that measures the confidence of specific investors in Belgium.

    “After bouncing back in January, confidence in the stock exchange appears to have fallen again among Belgian investors. They are now quoting property and gold as the most profitable investments in 2020,” ING details in its press release.

    “The fact that the barometer did not fall any lower is probably due to the excellent mood still prevailing on the stock exchanges during the first two weeks of February,” the bank states. The Barometer consequently fell to its neutral level of 100 in February, after reaching 105 points in January.

    Whereas about 30% of investors still anticipated a rise in stock prices during the first three weeks in February, this percentage fell to just 11% in the final week when the virus began to spread in Europe.

    The Brussels Times

