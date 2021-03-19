   
Report: Belgian banks are still the best place for tax-dodgers to stash cash
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Latest News:
Report: Belgian banks are still the best place...
What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee...
Former prime minister Wilmès heard by special coronavirus...
‘I love my work’, Brussels bus driver brings...
Young climate activists protest in Belgium and around...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 March 2021
    Report: Belgian banks are still the best place for tax-dodgers to stash cash
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    Former prime minister Wilmès heard by special coronavirus committee
    ‘I love my work’, Brussels bus driver brings cheer to commutes
    Young climate activists protest in Belgium and around the world today
    Five years on from terrorist attacks, intelligence services still have problems cooperating
    Weather report: mostly dry but cold weekend ahead
    Loneliness on the rise in Flanders
    Earlier curfew and closed shops: What is Belgium’s Covid Plan B?
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by more than 30%
    Temporary unemployment: an unpleasant surprise awaits
    Brussels police adding 231 body cameras
    Belgium releases €7 million to support hotel sector
    Belgium’s wolves enjoy holiday in the Netherlands
    AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, EMA confirms
    Confirmed: Belgium’s Consultative Committee meets tomorrow
    Half of Brussels police zones don’t have an intervention car with a defibrillator
    Roma inclusion: 10 years to wait until full equality in the EU?
    Vaccines can’t replace lockdowns and curfews yet, WHO says
    Dutch mega-mall opens today, but shops inside remain closed
    View more
    Share article:

    Report: Belgian banks are still the best place for tax-dodgers to stash cash

    Friday, 19 March 2021
    © Macau Photo Agency via Unsplash

    The best place to keep untaxed income, and keep it that way, is still in a Belgian bank account, according to the Court of Auditors in a new report.

    The Court of Auditors (CoA) is the official agency charged with auditing the government’s finances, and its latest report concerns what are known as ‘fiscal regularisations’ – a sort of amnesty by which anyone with undeclared income can bring it out into the open, on payment of back taxes and a penalty.

    The report points out that despite several rounds of regularisations, there is still an estimated €40 billion of untaxed income resting in Belgian bank accounts.

    And despite calls from international agencies for banks to be more open to reporting untaxed capital, Belgium is still one of the worst offenders for its own citizens, the CoA said.

    Due to Belgian fiscal banking secrecy, these funds remain out of sight of the tax authorities and the public prosecutors,” the Court writes.

    That is why the Court of Auditors recommends an adjustment of the regularisation and money laundering legislation so that the focus shifts to the black money in Belgian bank accounts.”

    The problem is that many of those who took part in previous regularisations only declared their income from the previous five to seven years – as far back as the tax authorities can probe unless they have clear evidence of fraud.

    The earlier partial regularisations made it possible to repatriate the entire underlying capital to Belgian banks after the regularisation,” the report states.

    During previous regularisations, the Belgian banks allowed this without further ado.” That practice has now been changed, but the tax authorities and the courts have too little insight into the old dirty money, the Court said.

    Due to Belgian banking secrecy, the tax authorities can only gain access to Belgian bank accounts, including balances and transactions, if the tax authorities can prove a form of fraud. This means that the capital repatriated at the time remains out of sight of the tax authorities and the public prosecutors’ offices. In that respect, the black or gray assets of Belgians find safer accommodation in a Belgian than in a foreign bank account.”

    For foreign bank accounts, meanwhile, an automatic data exchange takes place with 108 jurisdictions, which goes much further in terms of transparency than the system operating in Belgium.

    For the government, finance minister Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V) has informed the court that the law was changed in December – while the CoA report was in preparation – to allow tax and legal authorities access to balances and transactions. The question now is, will that be enough to bring €40 billion of hidden funds out into the open?

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times