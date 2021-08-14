   
For sale: Royal yacht, one former owner, offers circa €2 million
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 14 August, 2021
Latest News:
For sale: Royal yacht, one former owner, offers...
Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500...
WHO continues search for origin of COVID-19...
Walloon Government considers how to manage waste from...
70% of entire Flemish population is fully vaccinated...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 14 August 2021
    For sale: Royal yacht, one former owner, offers circa €2 million
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital now number almost 500
    WHO continues search for origin of COVID-19
    Walloon Government considers how to manage waste from floods
    70% of entire Flemish population is fully vaccinated
    Belgian army opens investigation into illegal party in barracks
    Weather: shooting stars on Friday and a sunny weekend
    Most Wanted criminal picked up after ten years on the run
    Belgians took even fewer holidays in 2021 so far than in 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Are You Covid-Safe?
    Using Covid pass for weddings or private events ‘goes too far,’ says Jambon
    UK: Six dead after shooting in Plymouth
    Enquiry into nuclear plant sabotage comes to no conclusion
    Flood damage: Insurers agree to pay less than 35c on the euro
    Pupils should still wear face masks when school restarts, experts recommend
    16-year-old drowned because of ‘treacherous’ spring tide
    19-year-old Belgian aims to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
    Covid-19: Patients in ICU up by 40%, but deaths are down
    The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns Red
    Belgium starts using Covid Safe Tickets for events from today
    View more
    Share article:

    For sale: Royal yacht, one former owner, offers circa €2 million

    Saturday, 14 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Ocean Drive

    For the bargain price of just under €2 million, King Albert II is selling his personal yacht, the Alpa IV, currently moored in the south of France.

    The Alpa IV – the name is made up of the first two letters of the names of Albert and his wife Queen Paola – was bought new in 2009 for €4.6 million, which makes the selling price now of €1,950,000 appear very reasonable.

    The boat has been advertised online for a week, but rumours are circulating that it has actually been on offer for longer, which may explain the deep price discount.

    The yacht is described as being 28m in length, capable of carrying 12 for a cruise, with berths for eight – two double cabins and two twins. The yacht requires a crew of three.

    Cruising speed is 25 knots, but the boat can reach 31 knots at top speed.

    The reason for the sale is not given, but is clearly part of the life story of most elderly people: Albert (87) and Paola (83) are no longer able to live in the luxury they once enjoyed, and are having to downsize.

    In 2009, when the then-king bought the yacht, he was still well off. Since handing over the throne in 2013 to his son Philippe, however, he and Paola are having to get by on only €900,000 a year, or a mere €75,000 a month.

    That has given rise to some complaints from the former king, who claims he was originally promised €1.4 million a year.

    The solution is to sell the yacht, although the couple still have a home in the south of France where they can now spend as much time as they wish, without the burden of royal duties. In any case, in recent times the yacht itself has been mainly moored, when not being used by the children of Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent.