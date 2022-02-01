Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Cost of energy: Government strikes a deal that critics say falls short

Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Cost of energy: Government strikes a deal that critics say falls short
The cost of energy has been rising for months to record heights. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Federal Government struck a deal overnight to cut VAT on some energy bills, but faced criticism for doing too little, too late. The financial assistance concerns electricity primarily, despite gas being the energy where prices have risen most.

VAT is to be cut from 21% to 6% from March to July, with leading green lawmaker Gilles Van Den Burre claiming the package will be worth €1 billion overall.

Federal lawmakers also agreed to extend Covid-related discounts and offer a €100 voucher to all households, according to RTL.

However, Julie Fère – spokesperson for Belgium’s consumer association – told Bel RTL radio the Federal Government had been “irresponsibly” slow in reacting.

Energy price rises for households in European countries (3.5 mwh). Credit: CREG

Homes and businesses have faced steep price rises over the winter, with warnings of a sixfold increase in bills unless action is taken to ease the burden.

Test Achats criticised the decision to focus measures on electricity bills, not gas – arguing that “80% of gas consumption takes place between the end of October and the end of March”.

Latest News

Coronavirus barometer for education approved: how it works
Belgium’s celebrated Pairi Daiza zoo welcomes new orangutans
‘Partygate’: Boris Johnson offers apology but refuses to resign
Anti-harassment app to be tested in Liège following assault of young girl
Cost of energy: Government strikes a deal that critics say falls short
Annual STIB pass price lowered to just €12 for all 18- to 24-year-olds
Pandemic exposed ‘dire need’ to improve waste management practices, WHO says
Rise in average number of infections halted, hospitalisations continue to rise
34% of European over-80s confined to their homes during first months of pandemic
What changes on 1 February in Belgium?
Hidden Belgium: The indie picture house
Health minister wants Belgium’s hospital reform by 2024
Introduce ‘compulsory vaccination choice,’ not compulsory vaccination, says expert
Belgian helicopter and crew to aid French aircraft carrier missions

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.