Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
    The price of horse-drawn carriage rides in Bruges set to increase

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    Credit: visitbruge

    Horse-drawn carriage ride for tourists in the Venice of the North will cost more next year, according to new pricing plans for Bruges.

    On January 1 2020, the price will increase by €5, as announced by the Bruges communal council on Tuesday evening.

    In the last five years, the price of the popular carriage tour has increased sharply at the drivers’ request.

    Next year, tourists will have to fork out €55, five euro more than the current price. This will be the third price increase in the past five years. Prior to 2015, a carriage ride cost €39.

    The fixed fare for a bus tour will remain unchanged for the next three years: €20 for a ride around the town lasting 50 minutes.

    The Brussels Times

