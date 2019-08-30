 
The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 August, 2019
Latest News:
Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car...
No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on...
The hidden costs of the energy bill: over...
Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa...
Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 August 2019
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
    Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa League 2018/2019
    Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in Liege
    Weekend: temperatures set to peak on Saturday
    Brexit: Negotiations with the EU to be sped up in September
    Less than half of school-age refugees go to school, says UNHCR
    As electric cars gain prominence, manufacturers worry for the cheap car
    Air quality remains a serious concern for office workers in Belgium
    Belgium’s alleged ‘executioner of Raqqa’ detained in Syrian camp
    Over 500,000 institutions risk fines for not revealing beneficiaries
    400 homes, skate park and climbing wall for new CityGate in Anderlecht
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Tesla hack, food banks on the rise and KFC no more?
    Brussels public Wi-Fi boasts success as it sets eyes on expansion
    Brussels in 24th place in list of world’s safest cities
    Limburg burglars strike again in failed bomb bank heist
    Concerns mount as record number of Belgians sign up at food banks
    Brussels strikes down KFC’s plans to open second venue in city
    Rail traffic on Brussels lines disrupted after new cable theft
    View more

    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year

    Friday, 30 August 2019
    © Pxhere

    The average household pays €329 a year extra on its electricity and gas bill because of “hidden costs” in addition to energy consumption, the Flemish energy regulator VREG reports.

    Energy providers and distributors using the national grid have certain responsibilities directly related to the consumption of electricity, such as the certification of green energy and the management of social benefits for low-income families to make sure they don’t have to go without heating and cooking in the winter.

    Those costs are taken up in the bills received by businesses and domestic customers, without the exact destination of the funds being cited in the bill you receive.

    According to VREG – fo Flanders – the obligations imposed by the regional government come to €1.6 billion for 2018. For the average family that comes to a bill of around €329. For businesses, those non-energy costs amount to around €4,200 a year.

    The regulator Vreg describes these costs as “not negligible, but also not transparent”. Customers are not informed how much of their energy bill is composed of variable factors – whether to turn the computer off entirely at night – and invariable factors, like the costs the electricity companies are obliged to pay.

    On the one hand, the customer can take action to reduce costs, for example by turning off lights, lowering the thermostat or improving insulation. But when it comes to the hidden costs, customers have no choice, even when it comes to changing providers.

    We hope that transparency this report brings will be the impetus for policy-makers to review their [public service obligations] and their means of financing,” said Pieterjan Renier, director-general of Vreg. “We have to make a payable energy transition a priority.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job