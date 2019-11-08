 
Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 08 November, 2019
Latest News:
Rwandan tried for ‘unspeakable’ crimes in first-ever genocide...
Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution...
Contagious virus infects 100 elementary school children in...
Ecological cars in Brussels cost up to €5,000...
Measles on the rise in Belgium and across...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 08 November 2019
    Rwandan tried for ‘unspeakable’ crimes in first-ever genocide trial in Belgium
    Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution
    Contagious virus infects 100 elementary school children in Flanders
    Ecological cars in Brussels cost up to €5,000 more than in Flanders
    Measles on the rise in Belgium and across Europe
    Hospitals asked to name patients as police investigate grenade thrower in Antwerp
    Sex worker beaten in second incident on same Brussels street
    EU continues to support UN refugee agency after management scandal
    STIB’s old orange ticket machines to be sold as key cabinets
    Belgian investigations yet to open into Dubai Papers
    Tests ongoing on white powder found on Belgian train, anthrax ruled out
    Belgian tax return deadline extended for the third time
    Migrant strategy paper adopted by the Brussels Government
    Centuries-old monkey skeleton found in East Flanders province
    Belgium’s public deficit is only set to grow, Commission predicts
    Brussels Airlines sees now as a ‘good time to reboot’
    Belgium’s fight against household fraud sees lackluster results
    Murder victim’s sister causes chaos during crime-scene reconstruction, police intervene
    Recycled materials: only 6% are reused in Belgium
    Brussels JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by Liège store manager
    View more

    Belgium joins eight European countries targeting airline pollution

    Friday, 08 November 2019
    © Belga

    Belgium and eight other member states of the European Union have written to the European Commission to invite its future president Ursula von der Leyen to launch a debate on taxation of the aviation sector on the ‘polluter-pays’ principle.

    Along with its societal and economic advantages, aviation “produces about 2.5% of world CO2 emissions with negative consequences like noise and atmospheric pollution,” France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Bulgaria emphasised in a joint statement.

    Air transport is exempt from excise duties; there is no tax levied on international flights or coordinated tax on tickets, they added in this post from The Hague.

    The nine countries are calling on the next European Commission to open the debate by nonetheless taking account of the competitiveness and particular circumstances of each member state. They are asking the executive to come up with a draft directive, without specifying the form the tax will
    eventually take (on airline tickets, aviation fuel, etc.).

    The Netherlands has for several months been the driving force behind taxation in the aviation sector. In 2021, albeit without an agreement at the European level, The Hague intends to introduce a tax of €7 on airline tickets whatever the destination. France announced in July it would be initiating an ecotax of €1.50 to €18 on airline tickets from 2020. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Norway have also already introduced aviation taxes.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job