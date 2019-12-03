Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars...

The Flemish Minister of the Environment, Zuhal Demir (N-VA), is urging her Federal government colleague, Marie Christine Marghem (MR), to adapt the tax system to facilitate the production of “zero-emission” company cars so that the north of the country can achieve its climate objectives in 2030, De Tijd reported on Tuesday.

“The supply of electric vehicles must furthermore be sufficient in such a way that company cars can also be used as family cars,” Zuhal Demir, who is furthermore calling on the Federal Government to take the concrete measures enabling Flanders to attain its environmental objectives, emphasised.

According to the regional minister, the deductions given to companies investing in saving energy must thus be increased and non-motorised traffic must be promoted through tax incentives.

The ‘climate’ element in the briefing submitted by the royal reporter Paul Magnette to the parties taking part in the federal discussions also foresees a shift solely towards ‘zero emission’ company cars by 2023 or 2024.

