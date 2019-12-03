 
Strikes cost SNCB nearly €5.7 million in 2018
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Latest News:
Strikes cost SNCB nearly €5.7 million in 2018...
Ghent’s candy war: cuberdon salesmen forced to stay...
Mice spotted in Exki restaurant in Ixelles...
Belgian railway companies found guilty in deadly Buizingen...
Low cost Transavia confirms Brussels Airport flights for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Strikes cost SNCB nearly €5.7 million in 2018
    Ghent’s candy war: cuberdon salesmen forced to stay 30m apart
    Mice spotted in Exki restaurant in Ixelles
    Belgian railway companies found guilty in deadly Buizingen train crash
    Low cost Transavia confirms Brussels Airport flights for summer 2020
    Young francophones’ improve at maths, but remain poor at reading
    Students lock themselves inside Brussels school in protest against poor conditions
    International train traffic disrupted after Thalys hits wild boar
    Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was chopped up and burned
    Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars
    Bribery accusation prompts Belgian mayor to file slander complaint
    Flemish city takes down Christmas tree because it is ‘too ugly’
    Flemish environment minister faces backlash after saying she will ‘plane-pool’ to COP25
    Two Belgian restaurants named in world’s top 100
    Antwerp building evacuated after explosion in suspected grenade attack
    Green light to alcohol ban in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Entrance to Zara on Rue Neuve will be blocked by strike on Tuesday morning
    Crisis plan against doubts about vaccinations to be launched by Flanders
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
    Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives
    View more

    Strikes cost SNCB nearly €5.7 million in 2018

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    The first strike took place on February 26 and 27 (24 hours) and cost the rail operator €1.5 million. Credit: Belga

    Three strikes on Belgium’s railways in 2018 cost National Railway Company of Belgium (SNCB/NMBS) nearly €5.7 million, La Libre Belgique stated on Tuesday.

    The strikes gave rise to a loss of revenue in unsold tickets for the SNCB estimated at nearly €5.7 million, according to figures given by the responsible minister, François Bellot (MR), in a written reply addressed to Tomas Roggeman (N-VA).

    The first strike took place on February 26 and 27 (24 hours) and cost the rail operator €1.5 million. The second occurred on June 28 and 30 (two whole days) for a loss of nearly €2 million. The loss was nearly €2.2 million for the third strike, lasting two days, that took place from July 10 to 12.

    Related News

    The €5.7 million total is, if anything, on the low side for recent years. Under the previous government, Bellot had already communicated the total loss of revenue caused by the strikes. The amount rose to €14.8 million in 2016, €5 million in 2015 and €10.1 million in 2014.

    It is premature, according to Bellot, to make an initial assessment of the minimum service instigated by the SNCB in 2018.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job