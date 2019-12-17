 
Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Latest News:
Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will...
Upgrade of €31 million renders armoured Belgian military...
Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases...
Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants...
Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday
    Upgrade of €31 million renders armoured Belgian military vehicles ‘completely unusable’
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    Only a third of trains will run in Belgium on Thursday
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
    Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023
    Autoworld dedicates biennial exhibition to British car history
    Uber to ask its drivers for selfies to increase safety
    Brussels named European epicentre for contemporary art by The Washington Post
    EU condemns Turkey again while sticking to its position on the Kurdish administration in north-east Syria
    About 150 people protest against cohabitation status in front of Brussels Central Station
    Sultan’s leftovers to be given to Leuven’s less fortunate
    Johnson aims to rule out any extension of Brexit transition period
    Eurostar to expand services between Amsterdam and London
    Vlaams Belang member accused of racism after shouting incident in Chamber
    Over 650 knife fights took place in Belgium in 2018
    Trucker’s death on E40 highway leads to mounting traffic jams around Ghent
    The Sultan of Oman’s delegation has completely left Leuven
    View more

    Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday

    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    © Belga

    The Flemish cultural sector intends to stage protest actions in front of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels on Thursday, regardless of the upcoming rail strike.

    The demonstrators will organise a protest march – complete with a choir – which seeks to condemn the budget cuts planned for the sector by the Flemish government.

    It is unknown how many will be turning up to take part in the action, taking into account the rail strike being conducted by the socialist and liberal unions which is set to reduce train services by two thirds.

    “We are determined to express our solidarity with railway staff who have for years been affected by a policy of budget cuts. This shows once again the wide extent to which discontent is being felt,” Sarah Scheepers of the VuurWerk campaign and Kobe Matthys of the artists’ platform State of the Arts, reacted.

    “SNCB personnel are welcome to join in with the action in front of the Flemish Parliament. Let’s demonstrate together for a policy that invests in the sector on a non-commercial basis, because it’s there the real social benefits lie.”

    On 19 December at 4.30 PM, the march will leave from Brussels central station and head for the Flemish Parliament. Participants from various artistic and cultural sectors will have their say. The speeches will be interspersed with musical interludes. At 7:00 PM, during a session of the Flemish Parliament, 500 singers will intone as one: “Hear My Voice.”

    Furthermore, delegations from the different sectors will be present at sessions of the Flemish Parliament throughout the day, according to the action’s organisers.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job