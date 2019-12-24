De Lijn buses and trams go cashless from mid 2020

From 1 July 2020, cash will no longer be accepted on De Lijn vehicles, the Flemish Mobility minister, Lydia Peeters (Open Vld), has announced on Tuesday.

Travellers wishing to pay for their journeys in cash will have to go to presale points. In the vehicles, users will have the choice of paying by contactless banker’s card, using a ticket purchased by SMS or through the Flemish public transport company app.

“Contactless payment enables speedier travel and increased driver safety,” according to Peeters.

The Brussels Times