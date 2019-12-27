 
Doctor consultations costs to increase in 2020
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Doctor consultations costs to increase in 2020...
Brussels looking for concession holder for seven summer...
Slowdown in Brussels’ population growth as it surpasses...
Will 2020 be the breakthrough year for electric...
Flanders bans disposable cups at events...
    Doctor consultations costs to increase in 2020

    Friday, 27 December 2019
    Doctors’ fees (consultations, visits, notes and monitoring) will increase by 1.95% starting from January 1 2020.

    The increase will not affect patients, who will in any case have the extra charge refunded. The cost of consultations with paediatricians will be increased to 4.7% above the planned indexation.

    A consultation with a GP will now cost 22.22 euro for an unaccredited doctor and 26.80 euro for one who is accredited. The cost of a home visit will be rising to 39.63 euro (38.88 before).

    The medical insurance agreement reached for 2020 that sets these tariffs, moreover releases 5 million euro for medicine and rehabilitation.

    It also devotes more resources to palliative care, the day hospital supervision of cancer patients, patients being looked after in maternal intensive care centres and for pre-operative anaesthesia consultations.

    The Global Medical Record, which allows better individual support, is also given a booster.

