 
Motorcycles and scooters to adopt European emissions standard Euro 5
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Newly discovered gene disorder turns flu into killer...
Water bills in Brussels set to increase slightly...
Police in Ghent reject electric cars because of...
Terror cases in Belgium on the decline, to...
    Motorcycles and scooters to adopt European emissions standard Euro 5

    Saturday, 28 December 2019

    From January 1 2020, new powered two-wheelers will have to comply with the requirements of European emissions standard Euro 5 that entails a reduction of about a third in emitted pollutants in comparison to the previous Euro 4, according to Febiac.

    This new standard means that motor cycles and scooters will have to respect the European requirements already adopted for cars.

    Euro 5 involves technical adaptations being made to heat engines and will result in engines becoming increasingly complex and also in higher costs.

