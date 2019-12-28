Motorcycles and scooters to adopt European emissions standard Euro 5

From January 1 2020, new powered two-wheelers will have to comply with the requirements of European emissions standard Euro 5 that entails a reduction of about a third in emitted pollutants in comparison to the previous Euro 4, according to Febiac.

This new standard means that motor cycles and scooters will have to respect the European requirements already adopted for cars.

Euro 5 involves technical adaptations being made to heat engines and will result in engines becoming increasingly complex and also in higher costs.

The Brussels Times