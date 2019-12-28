 
Water bills in Brussels set to increase slightly
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
    Water bills in Brussels set to increase slightly

    Saturday, 28 December 2019
    © Belga

    Intermunicipal Vivaqua is going to index the price of water in Brussels from 1 January 2020.

    It is the “communal sanitation” tariff that is going to be indexed. This is a part of the final bill sent to the consumer and is a charge covering the cost of wastewater collection and the investment necessary for works serving to maintain this collection and the disposal of rain water.

    For a two-person household with an average consumption of 70m³ per year, the cost of the annual water bill will increase by 5.52 euro (TVAC) or 2.19% next year, according to figures produced by Brugel, the Brussels regulator for the gas and electricity markets and controller of the price of water.

    Indexation will enable Vivaqua to carry on investing in necessary infrastructure renovations and particularly in the sewerage system.

    The price of the capital’s water was frozen in 2014.

