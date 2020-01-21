NewB given the green light to become an official bank

The Banque nationale de Belgique recently estimated that the conditions were in place to grant a banking licence to the NewB cooperative that was launched in 2011, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Tuesday.

Nothing has as yet happened formally, because it is the European Central Bank (ECB) that has to decide. The single supervisory mechanism planned for a banking union in the eurozone effectively envisages that the decision whether or not to grant a banking licence is Frankfurt’s responsibility, whatever the size of the company under consideration.

Last-minute concerns on the part of the ECB cannot be ruled out, but it is likely that Frankfurt will endorse the favourable opinion of BNB, making it all the more likely that the case has already been looked into jointly by both regulators, the one national and the other European. Frankfurt has until February 24 to make its decision.

The Brussels Times