 
NewB given the green light to become an official bank
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
NewB given the green light to become an...
The world’s largest free trade area to be...
Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch...
Flixbus reports three million Belgian passengers in 2019...
Bart De Wever calls Jewish caricatures at Aalst...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    NewB given the green light to become an official bank
    The world’s largest free trade area to be implemented in Africa
    Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch
    Flixbus reports three million Belgian passengers in 2019
    Bart De Wever calls Jewish caricatures at Aalst Carnival ‘disrespectful’
    Girl (7) found dead: neighbours flag previous concerns over child’s wellbeing
    Activist group secretly plants 500 trees in Antwerp at night
    Antwerp mosque should lose official recognition, says Flemish Minister
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent and deceitful’
    Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines
    ‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone
    European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium
    Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg
    Disney+ will launch in Belgium this Summer
    Victims of terror attacks warned of deadline for Belgian financial assistance
    WHO calls emergency meeting as deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
    Brussels jihadist given maximum sentence for threats to former education minister
    Why have the Stella Artois bottles gone green?
    Over a dozen migrants rescued from North Sea after boat capsized
    View more

    NewB given the green light to become an official bank

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    © Belga

    The Banque nationale de Belgique recently estimated that the conditions were in place to grant a banking licence to the NewB cooperative that was launched in 2011, L’Echo and De Tijd reported on Tuesday.

    Nothing has as yet happened formally, because it is the European Central Bank (ECB) that has to decide. The single supervisory mechanism planned for a banking union in the eurozone effectively envisages that the decision whether or not to grant a banking licence is Frankfurt’s responsibility, whatever the size of the company under consideration.

    Last-minute concerns on the part of the ECB cannot be ruled out, but it is likely that Frankfurt will endorse the favourable opinion of BNB, making it all the more likely that the case has already been looked into jointly by both regulators, the one national and the other European. Frankfurt has until February 24 to make its decision.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job