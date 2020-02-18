 
Online shops will accept Bancontact from March
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
Latest News:
Online shops will accept Bancontact from March...
One Belgian in twenty did not use health...
Media asked not to show anti-Semitic caricatures at...
Flemish city to take down royal portraits in...
Ciara, Dennis, now Ellen: How do storms get...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 February 2020
    Online shops will accept Bancontact from March
    One Belgian in twenty did not use health care in 2018
    Media asked not to show anti-Semitic caricatures at Aalst Carnival
    Flemish city to take down royal portraits in protest of ‘colonial atrocities’
    Ciara, Dennis, now Ellen: How do storms get their names?
    In Photos: Brussels through the ages
    Serena Williams to Kim Clijsters: ‘You inspire me’
    Ghent to push ahead with expansion of low emissions zone beyond city centre
    Coronavirus: Eurozone fears trade and tourism will suffer
    Carrefour recalls oranges with excess pesticides from stalls
    Woman dies after being hit by tram in Antwerp
    First infected Belgian coronavirus patient speaks about life in quarantine
    Jupiler Pro League announces more goal-line cameras
    Belgian army opens pop-up in Antwerp shopping centre to recruit women
    Kim Clijsters loses first comeback game in Dubai on Monday
    Government defends system of controls on senior-citizens’ allowance
    N-VA calls for ‘Flemish front’ against Francophones as coalition talks collapse again
    Two more grenades explode in Antwerp on Monday
    Harassment on the job affects nearly one in five employees
    Mark Zuckerberg stops by Brussels restaurant ahead of EU meeting
    View more

    Online shops will accept Bancontact from March

    Tuesday, 18 February 2020
    © Belga
    Paying online using Bancontact will soon be less complicated. Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    Paying online using Bancontact will soon be less complicated after the introduction of a new system in Belgium from March 2020.

    Consumers will shortly be in a position to save their data as they can already when using credit cards. The first transactions to test the system will be made from the beginning of March, the CEO of Bancontact Payconiq Company, Nathalie Vandepeute, announced on Tuesday.

    Competition is all the rage in the e-payment sector. “It’s a good deal for traders and consumers alike, as much in terms of choice as pricing,” Vandepeute comments.

    She is pleased to offer Belgians a local solution. “We are a company of a moderate size that can react promptly to traders’ demands. The biggest actors in the sector are coming up with standard solutions.”

    The possibility of “retaining” one’s data is a response to a demand from major brands, the CEO stipulates, that incorporates a refusal to give the identity of the initial trader taking advantage of the facility.

    New ways to pay continue to grow exponentially. The contactless method accordingly accounted for 116 million of the 1.43 billion Bancontact transactions last year, despite the fact that the development potential for the number of adapted terminals is still enormous.

    Currently, the Payconiq by Bancontact application has been used to make 65 million transactions, mainly by scanning a QR code.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job