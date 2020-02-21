Budget negotiations between EU leaders continue

The extraordinary summit devoted to the EU’s next multi-annual budgetary framework (2021-2027) must go ahead on Friday, after a long night during which the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, pursued his bilateral negotiations with the 27 member states.

According to the latest information, a plenary session gathering the EU’s 27 heads of state and government around the table, each of them holding greatly differing views, will take place about 11 am. Early on Friday morning, no new proposal for a quantified budgetary framework appeared to be circulating, evidencing the continuing stalemate.

During the evening and throughout the night, the leaders of the 27 member states reaffirmed their expectations and priorities in front of the former Belgian prime minister, meeting him according to the order of the European Council’s rotating presidencies.

Some states presented a united front and were received together, like the four countries described as “abstemious”, who want the rebate on their national contribution to be maintained as well as an overall budget limited to 1% of the 27’s GNI (gross national income) that cuts spending for the historical common agricultural (PAC) and cohesion policies.

Currently, Germany is the fifth country to benefit from a rebate and Angela Merkel would also refuse to countenance the “phased reduction” of this in the next budget, as is proposed in Michel’s compromise that serves as a basis for the negotiations.

