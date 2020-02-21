 
Eurozone: inflation rose to 1.4% in January
Friday, 21 February, 2020
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Eurozone: inflation rose to 1.4% in January

    Friday, 21 February 2020
    Although there has been a slight increase in inflation, this falls far short of the European Central Bank's objective, which is closer to 2%. Credit: Creative commons

    The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone stood at 1.4% in January 2020, as against 1.3% in December, Eurostat confirmed on Friday.

    Although there has been a slight increase in inflation, this falls far short of the European Central Bank’s objective, which is closer to 2%.

    The greatest contributing factors to the eurozone’s annual rate of inflation stem from services (+0.68 of a percentage point, pp), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.40 pp), energy (+0.19 pp) and industrial commodities apart from energy (+0.08 pp).

    The lowest annual rates were observed in Italy (0.4%), Cyprus (0.7%), Denmark and Portugal (both 0.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (4.7%), Roumania (3.9%), Czechia and Poland (both 3.8%), according to the European office of statistics.

    In Belgium, inflation also stood at 1.4% in January, against +0.9% in December 2019.

    The Brussels Times

