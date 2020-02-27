 
Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit and French strikes
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Latest News:
Flanders and Brussels complain of climate budget from...
Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit...
ZOO Planckendael asks public to help find escaped...
Soldiers offered one day off if they bring...
In photos: Extinction Rebellion disrupts aviation summit in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Flanders and Brussels complain of climate budget from EU
    Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit and French strikes
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to help find escaped exotic birds
    Soldiers offered one day off if they bring in two recruits
    In photos: Extinction Rebellion disrupts aviation summit in Brussels
    Aviation industry fears ‘biggest financial crisis in deades’ due to coronavirus
    Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured
    Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, Denmark and Norway
    Belgian companies sent €172.3 billion to tax havens in 2018
    Dozens of Belgians allowed to leave quarantined hotel in Tenerife
    Mini Europe has a mini Brexit
    Brussels floats the idea of a congestion charge
    Belgian ski resorts open after first snowfall
    Airport police work to rule will end after Friday
    Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys
    Woman dies after drinking wine contaminated with MDMA
    Union threatens strike as Blokker becomes Mega World
    12 people discovered in refrigerated truck in Flanders
    United Airlines gets dozens of complaints after scrapping Belgian biscuits on flights
    EU considers softening budget rules for countries hit by coronavirus
    View more

    Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit and French strikes

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    © Belga

    The GetLink group (formerly Eurotunnel), which operates the Channel Tunnel, posted on Thursday a net profit up by 22% in 2019 — to €159 million — despite the Brexit turmoil and strikes in France.

    The turnover, which had already been published in January, has slightly increased by 0.5% to €1.085 billion, mainly due to rail traffic. At constant exchange rates, it is stable (+ 0.1%).

    The gross operating profit indicator put forward by the group reached €560 million in the bottom of the range announced earlier this year. It is down 2% in over a year.

    Among the special elements to be noted, one is the £11 million paid by Great Britain out of the expected £33 million in settlement of a dispute over contracts awarded by London to three shipping companies in December 2018 in preparation of a hard Brexit.

    Despite several Brexit ‘postponements’ and French social movements — customs in the spring and railway in December — “we consider that we have very good results for 2019,” CEO Jacques Gounon was pleased to say.

    Related News

    “It allows us this year again to increase the dividend by 14%, bringing it to 41 cents,” he added, noting that the group had paid its shareholders € 1.4 billion since 2008.

    Gounon also explained that they remain “cautious” regarding targets in 2020 because of the Covid-19, and the context of “transition” after Brexit.

    Gounon, who has been the group’s CEO since 2005, must hand over his seat on 1 July to Yann Leriche, a senior executive at Transdev (transport operator). Gounon will still be Non-executive Chairman of the Board.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job