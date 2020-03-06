 
Euro reaches highest since July, dollar weakens
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 March, 2020
Latest News:
Euro reaches highest since July, dollar weakens...
Kim Clijsters to play doubles in Charleston Volvo...
Strange jellyfish appears on Belgian beach after an...
1 in 5 Europeans ‘suffers’ from noise pollution...
French community relaxes rules on school absences...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 March 2020
    Euro reaches highest since July, dollar weakens
    Kim Clijsters to play doubles in Charleston Volvo Car Open alongside Sloane Stephens
    Strange jellyfish appears on Belgian beach after an absence of more than a century
    1 in 5 Europeans ‘suffers’ from noise pollution because of traffic
    French community relaxes rules on school absences
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 109 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Belgium calls out EU countries blocking face mask exports
    EU battling migration crisis with Turkey on two fronts
    GPs critical of government information on coronavirus
    Stella Artois drops ‘Leuven’ from new beer bottles
    Coronavirus: Starbucks halts reusable cup use
    Parliament approves change to euthanasia law
    Thousands expected to join Greta Thunberg in Brussels climate march
    Coronavirus: first suspected case in Costa Rica
    Ixelles moves local culture beyond Flemish-Francophone divide
    Belgians from quarantined Tenerife hotel land in Ostend
    Court ruling could close Doel nuclear reactors earlier
    Coronavirus: Belgian students not coming home from Italy
    Ryanair offers ‘rescue fares’ to customers following Flybe collapse
    No handshakes at Jupiler Pro football matches this weekend
    View more

    Euro reaches highest since July, dollar weakens

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    The euro on Friday reached its highest rate since the beginning of July against a dollar weakened by the prospect of a new lowering of interest rates in the United States.

    About 9.45 am GMT (10.45 Belgian time), the euro gained 0.47% against the greenback, reaching $1.1290, a rate not seen since last summer.

    “It’s hardly surprising,” Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank, commented. He explains that “the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan, has already given strong indications he would like to see a lowering of rates in the near future.”

    “Considering the speed at which (the virus) is spreading (…) (it is necessary) to take some bolder decisions, and to do so sooner rather than later,” Kaplan, who runs one of the 12 regional banks making up the US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), stated on Thursday.

    In the face of the epidemic, the Fed lowered its rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday.

    A lowering of the Fed’s rates supports the economy through growth but makes the dollar less profitable and therefore less attractive to currency traders.

    On Thursday, the coronavirus had infected over 180 people in the US and caused eleven deaths. The American figures are however much lower than those recorded in the European Union, where several thousand people have been affected and more than 150 have died.

    However, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy – already ultra-easy – leaves it less room to manoeuvre than the Fed.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job