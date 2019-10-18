Brussels goes sustainable this weekend...

The fourth edition of the Good Food event, organised by Bruxelles Environnement, will bring sustainable nutrition into the spotlight with events across Brussels from Friday to Sunday.

On the programme: kitchen garden visits, sampling, recipes, zero wastage, and so on. The event, which puts sustainable nutrition in the spotlight, will culminate with a big Good Food festival on Sunday at Tour & Taxis.

Brussels inhabitants will also be able to try their hand at aquaponics – a combination of hydroponics and aquaculture (fish farming) -, or discover urban farming projects.

Around 50 events will take place all over the capital, with free cookery workshops, vermicomposting, edible plants, homemade herbal teas, and a visit to a socially-oriented convenience store.

“Good Food” ambassadors will also be taking part in various lectures on such subjects as the challenges of urban farming and the preparation of low-cost, organic meals using locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. A screening followed by a discussion is also planned.

This year, on top of all the other activities, a big Good Food festival will set up shop on Sunday at the Tour & Taxis site from 12 noon until 5:00 PM and will include a concert by the artist Kalune.

The three days are part of the 2016-2020 regional strategy for a sustainable food system in the Brussels area. The complete programme is available here.

The Brussels Times