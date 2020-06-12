 
Good news to take you into the weekend
Friday, 12 June, 2020
    As the lockdown is bit-by-bit dismantled, it might seem we are not so much in need of the occasional bit of good news, especially as the weekend approaches.

    Not a bit of it, say we: good news is always good news.

    Belgium’s snooker hero Luca Brecel won the Matchroom Live championship with a run of wins starting with the defeat of former world champion Stuart Bingham. “I’m unbelievably happy,” he said later.

    The Antwerp hip-hop artist Slongs Dievanongs is to join the jury for the new talent show The World’s Best, which aims to bring together promising acts from across the world. The jury is chaired by James Corden, host of a late night TV show.

    Good news for those who may have missed their dream: the strip artist known as Merho, author of no fewer than 155 albums of the family the Kiekeboes, once dreamed of becoming a cabatarier – a stage performer who mixes comedy with song. Unfortunately Merho, real name Robert Merhottein, aged 71, has only his fortune to console himself with.

    Top cyclist Rigoberto Uran was on a training run in Colombia when he was suddenly accompanied by a man in working clothes who nevertheless managed to keep up with the 2017 Tour de France runner-up at 45 km/h. Uran was so impressed he gave Ivan, a flower grower, a brand new Cannondale racing bicycle and full racing outfit.

    The new season of maatjes, the pickled herring beloved of Belgians and Dutch alike, has started. That is all.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times